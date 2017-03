M&M’s is making changes by introducing the typically seasonal White Chocolate M&M’s as a permanent flavor.

As of right now you can only get White Chocolate M&M’s around spring and Easter, but CandyHunting reports that’s changing. No other details have been provided yet, but let’s just think positive OK?! Perhaps you don’t have to worry about stocking up on this flavor to last you an entire year any longer! Except, if you really love them, maybe stock up on them since it’s not official yet?!?!