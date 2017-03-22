This morning in Rome, 3-year-old Estella Westrick got to meet Pope Francis. As a Vatican aide lifted her up to embrace His Holiness, however, she tried to steal his white cap—called a zucchetto—before a chuckling Francis was able to gently reclaim it. “To see everyone laugh, including the pope, was amazing!” Estella’s godfather, a Catholic travel blogger named Mountain Butyric, told The Huffington Post.
WATCH: 3-year-old Tries to Steal the Pope’s Hat!Trish March 22, 2017 10:16 AM
(Aristide Economopoulos-Pool/Getty Images)