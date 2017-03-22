WATCH: 3-year-old Tries to Steal the Pope’s Hat!

Trish March 22, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Pope Francis, the Pope, Vatican

This morning in Rome, 3-year-old Estella Westrick got to meet Pope Francis. As a Vatican aide lifted her up to embrace His Holiness, however, she tried to steal his white cap—called a zucchetto—before a chuckling Francis was able to gently reclaim it. “To see everyone laugh, including the pope, was amazing!” Estella’s godfather, a Catholic travel blogger named Mountain Butyric, told The Huffington Post.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live