“A Streetcar NAKED Desire”???

Seems this guy may have watched a lot of Showtime After Dark…

A guy on “Wheel of Fortune” made an amazingly stupid guess last night. The answer was “A Streetcar Named Desire”, and the “M” in “Named” was the only letter missing from the puzzle . . . and he got it wrong obviously.

Poor Pat Sajak, as we’ve already established here and here, he looks like his head is about to explode at this point.