GREG: Babysitters Now Charging $15 Per Hour PER Child?

Babysitters Now Charging $15 Per Hour PER Child?

Greg Hewitt March 22, 2017 8:58 AM By Greg Hewitt
With three young kids at home, a night out alone with my wife is a rare treat for the Hewitts.

All I can say is, thank God for my mother-in-law!

According to a new survey, babysitters now cost $15.20-per-hour, per-child.  Seriously?

For us, that would break down as follows:

3 kids at $15.20 PER Hour for for four hours=$182.80!!

At those prices, I think we’ll be ordering in next time…

(But even with those prices, almost one-third of parents hire a sitter at least once a week.  10% hire one two times a year or less.)

$15 per hour, per child seems excessive to me, so we asked what you thought…

 

