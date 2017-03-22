Cardinals Annouce New ‘Ballpark Pass’

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the launch of the Cardinals Ballpark Pass, a new ticket subscription service that gives fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals home games as they want each month, for a monthly fee of $29.99. On sale now at cardinals.com/pass, the Cardinals Ballpark Pass covers all Cardinals home games except Opening Day (April 2) and will be utilized in conjunction with the MLB.com Ballpark mobile app.

On each game date, Cardinals Ballpark Pass subscribers will receive a Standing Room ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the Ballpark app.

“The Cardinals Ballpark Pass gives our fans another flexible and affordable option to take in a Cardinals game at their leisure,” said Joe Strohm, Vice President of Ticket Sales. “We believe this ticket subscription service is a perfect fit for millennials and young professionals that may be a bit more spontaneous in planning their visits to Busch Stadium.”

With a Standing Room ticket, fans can enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in the Left Field Porch, the Ford Plaza in Centerfield, the Perficient Perch in the Infield Pavilion or Riverview Corner in the Right Field Pavilion, among other areas.

Additionally, fans entering Busch Stadium with the digital Standing Room ticket are eligible to receive promotional giveaway items at the gate for each game (provided they are eligible based on that giveaway’s posted age and quantity restrictions).

The Cardinals Ballpark Pass will automatically renew each month for customers who purchase the pass. For more information about the ticket subscription service, or to make a purchase, visit cardinals.com/pass.