Top Ten Most Popular Dog Breeds

Trish March 21, 2017 10:20 AM
For the 26th consecutive year, Labrador retrievers are the most popular dog breed in America, according to the American Kennel Club. Why? “You don’t have to be an expert dog owner to own a Lab,” posits AKC Vice President Gina DiNardo. Meanwhile, Rottweilers earned their highest ranking (#8) in 20 years. Below are the 10 most popular dog breeds (read more here):
  1. Labrador retrievers
  2. German shepherds
  3. Golden retrievers
  4. Bulldogs
  5. Beagles
  6. French bulldogs
  7. Poodles
  8. Rottweilers
  9. Yorkshire terriers
  10. Boxers
