The GRAMMYs Announce All-Star Special Celebrating the Bee Gees

By Amanda Wicks

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Tori Kelly and Andra Day already paid tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Bee Gees’ classic soundtrack Saturday Night Fever at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and they’ll return –alongside a slew of names–to expand upon their musical homage.

The Recording Academy announced Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees today (March 21st). The special event will feature additional appearances and performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Derulo, Celine Dion, DNCE, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Tavares, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder. Barry Gibs will also perform several hits, including “Jive Talkin,” “You Should Be Dancing” as well as the hit single “Stayin’ Alive.”

Saturday Night Fever won Album of the Year at the 21st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees airs April 16th at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

See the full list of performances below.