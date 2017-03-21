The Fastest & Slowest Drive-Thru’s

March 21, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: drive thru's, Fast Food

A recent study had people take about 2,000 trips to 15 different fast-food chains to find out which one has the fastest drive-thru.  On average, each order took 3 minutes and 46 seconds from start to finish.

And the fastest drive-thru was at WENDY’S.

Here are the top five . . .

1.  Wendy’s.  The average order took 2 minutes and 49 seconds.  They were the only chain to crack three minutes.

2.  Dunkin’ Donuts . . . 3 minutes and 1 second.

3.  Burger King . . . 3 minutes and 21 seconds.

4.  KFC . . . 3 minutes and 24 seconds.

5.  McDonald’s . . . 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

Starbucks had the SLOWEST drive-thru, at just under FIVE minutes per order.

If you care more about ACCURACY, the chain that’s least likely to screw your order up is Carl’s Jr.  They got it right 97% of the time, followed by Chick-fil-A, 95% . . . Hardee’s, 93% . . . McDonald’s, 92% . . . and Taco Bell at 91.7%.

Panera Bread had the LEAST accurate drive-thru at 83%.  So they got something wrong on about one in every six orders.

Click here to read the full list! 

 

 

