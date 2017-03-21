Rob Lowe New TV Series with His Sons

A lot of unsolved mysteries are about to get solved, thanks to ROB LOWE. A&E has ordered nine episodes of “The Lowe Files”, a new reality show where Rob and his sons Matthew and John Owen go head-to-head with the unexplained.

They’ll be tackling stuff like aliens, ghosts, and top-secret government training methods. The show will air this summer.

Rob has always loved these kinds of mysteries, and he says he and his sons, quote, “bonded over Bigfoot, UFOs and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real or not.”

Rob Lowe and his sons are getting an A&E Network reality series, "The Lowe Files" https://t.co/VvDVG5J6B7 pic.twitter.com/O7902e1X2c — Variety (@Variety) March 21, 2017

