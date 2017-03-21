PHOTO: George Clooney Surprises Fan in Nursing Home for Her 87th Birthday

They say George Clooney is a “ladies man”… and apparently that means ladies of all ages.

George Clooney surprises fan, 87, by turning up at her assisted living home in Reading to wish her happy birthday (via @MalcolmHague) pic.twitter.com/K2a32vUWqX — Heart London News (@HeartLondonNews) March 20, 2017

He surprised a fan named Pat at a senior assisted living community in England for her 87th birthday over the weekend. Sunrise Senior Living UK posted an the photo on Facebook and captioned it,

“A dream came true for one of our residents today! The lady in the picture loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work. So letters have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.”

The staff admitted, however, that they had no idea that the actor was planning on dropping by and were shocked over his visit. Clooney reportedly rang the doorbell holding one of the letters that Pat had written him and made sure to bring her a card and a bouquet of flowers.

That’s how real men do it.

