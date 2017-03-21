Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Animated Movie

Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey fans, she announced that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is being turned into an animated movie. Us Weekly reports that the film is being produced by Universal Studio and will be released toward the end of 2017 on DVD, Blu-Ray and on demand. The story will follow a young Carey, voiced by actress Breanna Yde, whose petsitting gig watching an unruly dog named Jack “turns Mariah and her family’s Christmas preparations upside down in hilarious ways,” according to a press release.

My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017