Groundbreaking on New Home For Ballwin Police Officer, Michael Flamion

A crowd is gathering this morning in Ballwin for the groundbreaking of a new smart home for injured Ballwin Police officer, Michael Flamion, who was shot last summer while on duty.

According to news reports, there will be some road closures and parking restrictions near Holloway Road and Park this morning. Police will also arrange shuttle transportation to the groundbreaking site from the Target store on Manchester road.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am this morning.

The Gary Sinise Foundation typically builds smart homes for wounded military members, however the Flamion home will be the foundation’s first home built for a police officer injured in the line of duty.

“We are helping improve their lives and what they do for us and they serve us and how they protect us, it’s a commitment that I think that we need to do” said local furniture store owner, Jim Shubert who sits on the board for the Foundation.

