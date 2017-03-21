Ellen DeGeneres Blames Wine Drinking for Recent Hospitalization

March 21, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: broken finger, drinking, Ellen, wine

Ellen DeGeneres revealed on today’s episode of her talk show that she dislocated her finger while drunkenly trying to walk through her own front door after coming home from a dinner party with wife Portia de Rossi. “I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” she explained after tweeting an X-ray of her busted digit on Monday. “I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger.” She joked that her nurse Tammy at UCLA Medical Center offered her a “shot” to ease the pain while the finger was being reset. “I said, ‘No, I had two glasses of wine–that’s what got me into this mess in the first place, Tammy,”” DeGeneres said. “She meant a shot to numb my finger. She said, ‘You’re gonna feel a little prick.’ This is a daytime show–you make up your own joke there.”

