Cardinals Nation now has a food truck! It would be so much fun to have that at your party/event. The food truck menu consists of 10 entrée offerings including fan favorites from the Cardinals Nation Restaurant like the Cardinals Nation Nachos and Four Cheese Mac & Cheese, along with fun new selections such as Bacon Ribs and the Twisted Cheddar Brat. I’ll be looking for it! Check out the menu here.

Introducing our new Cardinals Nation Food Truck! Follow it @cardsfoodtruck and view the full menu at https://t.co/rXGuRYw16p #CardsFoodTruck pic.twitter.com/VhOPDsA2O2 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 21, 2017