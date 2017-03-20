Viral Video: Remembering Chuck Berry

Sadly, rock n’ roll legend, Chuck Berry died over the weekend.

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry passed away on Saturday afternoon at his home in Missouri. He was 90.

Chuck was one of the pioneers of rock music, and is best known for the songs “Maybellene”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “Rock and Roll Music”, “Sweet Little Sixteen”, “Johnny B. Goode”, and “My Ding-a-Ling”.

He was among the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when it opened in 1986.

“Rolling Stone” ranked him fifth on a list of the ‘100 Greatest Artists of All-Time,’ and they also ranked him seventh on a list of the ‘100 Greatest Guitarists.’

Yesterday, “CBS Sunday Morning” also paid tribute to Chuck.

