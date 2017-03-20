VIRAL VIDEO: Jack Black’s Visit To Children’s Hospital Wins The Internet

There are celebrities who put on a nice front when it comes to their charitable activities and then there are those who you just know are genuine in how they decide to give back to their fans and communities.

Jack Black is one of those people.

He went to a Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles over the weekend and did music therapy with a bunch of babies.

(He didn’t just drop in. A video on Facebook shows him spending time with several different children, taking pictures and playing games, along with the singing.)

I mean, that first baby jamming along with him is, as my friend Sue Thomas says…A-DOR-A-BLE!!