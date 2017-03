Meet the ‘big chicken’ that is shocking millions.

Today on Twitter, a user posted a video of this massive chicken walking out of its roost and the internet has gone nuts because well, its abnormally larger than most chickens.

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

According to Mashable, some Twitter users say the chicken is a brahma chicken, a.k.a. the “King of all poultry” by the Livestock Conservancy.

Giant chicken or Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/U80flh4b7U — Vernon Kazama (@VernonKazama) March 20, 2017