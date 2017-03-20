Thousands Take Part in ‘Where’s Wally?’ Fun Run

March 20, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: fun run, Where's Waldo

Thousands of people took part in a “Where’s Wally?” fun run in south London on Sunday.

The event, which was in aid of the National Literacy Trust, saw people of all ages jogging through Clapham Common dressed in the red and white stripes of the elusive children’s character.

The book, in which readers have to scour crowded pages of illustrations to find Wally, is known as “Where’s Waldo?” in the United States.

The National Literacy Trust is a charity dedicated to raising literacy levels in the UK.

