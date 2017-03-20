St. Louis Dog Will Be On Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation

March 20, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Cesar Millan, Dog Nation

The widely known dog whisperer, Cesar Millan will star a St. Louis’ four legged friends in the area.

Cesar Millan and his son Andre Millan travel across the country to help organizations and people that are rescuing and rehabilitating dogs in a new TV series called Dog Nation.

In the upcoming episode Cesar and Andre rehabilitate a frightened German shepherd Bruce Wayne, learn the story of abandoned pit bull Weeble, and visit an organization working to put an end to Missouri’s puppy mills.

Dog Nation airs Friday, March 24th on Nat Geo WILD 8pm.

