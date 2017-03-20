Sesame Street’s 1st Muppet with Autism

Sesame Street has announced plans to feature a new puppet named Julia who has autism. “As the parent of a child with autism, I wished that it had come out years before, when my own child was at the Sesame Street age,” Stacey Gordon, the puppeteer who plays Julia, said during a segment on 60 Minutes. Julia made her first appearance in the Sesame Street neighborhood in October 2015 in an online Digital Storybook story called Sesame Street and Autism: See the amazing in all children. She will make her debut on the children’s show in April and will be introduced to Big Bird by friends Elmo and Abby Cadabby. (see the entire 60 Minutes piece here.)

With its 1st Julia ep, Sesame Street hopes to deliver a message of inclusion. Elmo: We really like Julia. She’s really special to us.” pic.twitter.com/UpgbMQr1pt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 20, 2017