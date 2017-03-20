Nail Salon Charges Overweight People More for Pedicures

Trish March 20, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: nail salon, Nail salon charging overweight people more, pedicures

A nail salon in Memphis, Tennessee, is in a bit of trouble after allegedly attempting to charge overweight people $45 instead of their standard $30 for pedicures. A customer posted a pic on Facebook last week of a sign that reads, “Sorry but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.” Rose Nails owner Son Nguyen has denied ever posting the sign. However, he admitted to WREG that he and his wife have had to turn away overweight people because it’s “difficult for technicians to give them pedicures.” He also claimed that two chairs in the salon have been broken as a result of larger people sitting in them, which cost him $2,500 to replace. Wow. Here’s a pic of the sign:

17264629 10212386583558901 1994712844000577451 n Nail Salon Charges Overweight People More for Pedicures

Read more here on the owners response.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live