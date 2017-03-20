Nail Salon Charges Overweight People More for Pedicures

A nail salon in Memphis, Tennessee, is in a bit of trouble after allegedly attempting to charge overweight people $45 instead of their standard $30 for pedicures. A customer posted a pic on Facebook last week of a sign that reads, “Sorry but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.” Rose Nails owner Son Nguyen has denied ever posting the sign. However, he admitted to WREG that he and his wife have had to turn away overweight people because it’s “difficult for technicians to give them pedicures.” He also claimed that two chairs in the salon have been broken as a result of larger people sitting in them, which cost him $2,500 to replace. Wow. Here’s a pic of the sign:

