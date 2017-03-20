Listen to Win St. Louis Cardinals Tickets

March 20, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Cardinals, Contest, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds game on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 7:15 p.m., at Busch Stadium.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 24, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds game on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 7:15 p.m., at Busch Stadium.

Don’t miss opening weekend at Busch Stadium, April 7 through 9 when the Cards host the Reds. It’s a weekend full of great giveaways including a Cardinals pullover, Molina bobblehead and Piscotty jersey! Get your tickets now at Cardinals.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 24, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live