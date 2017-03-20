Listen to Win Six Flags Season Passes

March 20, 2017 8:04 AM
Win: A pair of 2017 season passes to Six Flags St. Louis!

Contest Ends: Friday, March 24, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of 2017 season passes to Six Flags St. Louis!

Six Flags St. Louis opens this weekend, and you can be a hero for a child in need. Purchase a superhero cape at the front gate this weekend, and for each one sold, Six Flags will donate a cape to kids at Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon. Help make a difference in the community and lift the spirit of a child in need.

Listen to Trish each day this week for your chance to win a pair of Season Passes to Six Flags and enjoy thrills all season long, including the all-new Spinsanity coming this May! Get more info at SixFlags.com/StLoius.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 24, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

