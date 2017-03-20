Grandma Replaces Picture of Husband With Leonardo DiCaprio

In a perfect world, we’d all be married to Leonardo DiCaprio. But in the real world, one grandma with a sense of humor decided she could at least pretend she was wed to the Oscar winner by pasting a pic of his face over a photo of her late husband. “My friend’s Grandma’s house,” a Reddit user wrote this weekend alongside an image of a framed portrait of the woman and her dead hubby, with DiCaprio’s face cut and pasted over his.

“She put a magazine cutout of Leonardo DiCaprio over her late (not so nice) husband’s face. The 80-year-old’s version of Photoshop.” Sounds like her late husband was a real Billy Zane.