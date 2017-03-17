VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds REALLY Doesn’t Want To Fly With His Kids

As the father of three young children who’s just a couple of months away from flying with his kids for the first time, this isn’t exactly the ringing endorsement I was looking for.

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, Ryan Reynolds made it clear that he has no plans on taking any cross-country trips with his two young daughters anytime soon.

“I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children. At 2 years old, they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane. It’s just like, ‘Please can we land in a farmer’s field?’

Wow, someone sounds a little stressed out here…