VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds REALLY Doesn’t Want To Fly With His Kids

March 17, 2017 8:54 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Flying with children, Ryan Reynolds

As the father of three young children who’s just a couple of months away from flying with his kids for the first time, this isn’t exactly the ringing endorsement I was looking for.

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, Ryan Reynolds made it clear that he has no plans on taking any cross-country trips with his two young daughters anytime soon.

“I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children. At 2 years old, they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane. It’s just like, ‘Please can we land in a farmer’s field?’

Wow, someone sounds a little stressed out here…

