SNL to Air Live Nationwide for 1st Time in Show’s History

Thanks largely to its deft portrayals of Donald Trump and various characters in his administration, Saturday Night Live is enjoying its highest-rated season in 24 years, with 11 million viewers tuning in weekly.

Hoping to capitalize on this success, NBC announced Thursday that SNL will air live nationwide for the first time in the show’s history during its final four episodes, which will air on April 15, May 6, May 13, and May 20. (It’s always aired live in the Eastern and Central time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. CT before being shown on delay in the west.) The hosts of those episodes will be Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, respectively.

