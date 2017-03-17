Monopoly Game Adding New Game Pieces

Certain classic game pieces no longer have a “monopoly” on the Monopoly game board, as today Hasbro announced that it’s phasing out three of the game’s tokens and bringing in a trio of new tokens that look like a penguin, a rubber duckie and a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Meanwhile, the long-running game pieces that will no longer be allowed to pass Go include the shoe, the wheelbarrow and the thimble. (The thimble’s exclusion had already been announced last month.) Hasbro invited Monopoly fans to vote for which pieces should stay and which should go, with voters casting almost 4.3 million votes back in January. The game’s beloved “Scottie Dog” racked up the most affection with 212,476 votes.

