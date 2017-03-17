Favorite Irish Restaurants & Pubs in St. Louis

Looking for the perfect place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in St. Louis? Check out these local pubs that are sure to kick off your weekend the Irish way!

Flannery’s

Washington Avenue’s neighborhood pub. Flannery’s is a St. Louis pub for the everyone to grab a bite to eat, a drink and watch the game with friends.

Helen Fitzgeralds

Helen Fitzgerald’s is a restaurant/bar/club chameleon: The nature of the venue depends on when you go. Located on Lindbergh Boulevard just south of Watson Road in South County, the large Irish pub features daily food and drink specials, live music and an energetic atmosphere. Everyone is Irish at Helen Fitzgerald’s.

Maggie O’Briens

Maggie O’Brien’s is your home for St. Patrick’s day. Maggie’s is an Irish Bar and Restaurant located in downtown St. Louis.

Seamus McDaniel’s

Seamus McDaniel’s is a family restaurant serving the community some of the finest food in the area since 1985.

John D. McGurk’s

Everyone is Irish at their March 17th celebration! Enjoy corned beef and a Guinness at The BEST Irish Bar in St. Louis according to Business Insider. Live music will set the mood by Falling Fences, Bronx Boys, and Keepin’ It Reel

Nick’s Pub

Nick’s Irish Pub is home of 101 beers on tap! A hand full of specialty cocktails including Irish Coffees, Loaded Bloody Marys and Hot Toddy’s! Starting at 12pm we’re serving up Corn Beef and Cabbage and live music from 4pm-close. Steve Ewing will be rocking the pub from 4pm-8pm and Steve Wooley from 9pm-1am.

Llywelyn’s Pub Soulard

Didn’t ya know? Everyone’s Irish on St. Patty’s Day! Celebrate your Irish heritage with traditional irish cuisine all day and night as well as signature irish beers, cocktails, and whiskeys. Grab a beer, your best mates, and a shot of whiskey off the shotski and let’s have a blessed St. Patty’s Day!

The Pat Connolly Tavern

Outside bars open at 9am!

Live DJ inside all day!

Live music in party tent before/after parade!

Jolly Tinkers, classic Irish tunes, 10:30am

Feel Good Inc plays hit songs at 2pm!

Live Irish music upstairs, 6pm-11pm!

Open late night!

Tigin Irish Pub St Louis

Tigín (pronounced ti-geen) is Gaelic for “small home” or “cottage.” Inspired by the environment of the Irish cottage, they’ve created something that encompasses modern amenities and traditional values—a place for the traveler to find comfort. Tigin features dozens of international and local beers. It means that while they are a sought after outlet for televised sports, mostly soccer, you are just as likely to see delicious craft cocktails on the bar as pints of Guinness. And whisk(e)y? Yeah, there is a lot of great whiskey.

Bomber O’Briens

Bomber O’Briens is the newest Irish bar in St. Louis!!

Live DJ 3pm till close

Serving Corned Beef and Cabbage all day.

$5.00 Pint of Guinness

$6.00 Jameson Shots

$3.00 Green Bombs

Molly Darcys Pub – Seven Gables Inn

Molly Darcys is a traditional Irish pub located at the Seven Gables Inn in St. Louis, MO. Enjoy your favorite spirits, homemade cuisine and authentic Irish essence. Matt Colin Music is there from 1-4pm, as well for lunch and early happy hour and Tom Solo and friends from 8-11pm.