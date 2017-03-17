Eddie Murphy Teases COMING TO AMERICA Sequel

Eddie Murphy has dropped the biggest hint yet that a sequel to one of his most iconic films could be on the way.

The actor tweeted out a picture of actress Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi in her famous gold dress from Coming to America alongside the caption “Coming to America sequel?”

Murphy’s tweet was quickly deleted, but not before several fans screen-grabbed an image of the message. Some have since speculated as to whether the entire thing may have been part of a hoax, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.

Murphy previously discussed the possibility of a remake during an appearance on the Arsenio Hall show, fronted by his Coming to America co-star. At the time he said he was apprehensive about bringing back the classic because of the lawsuits that cropped up at the time of the film’s release.

Apparently, princes throughout Africa would accost the star in public. “I’d be out in the club, and some African dude would be like, “I’m the real prince! You stole my life from me!” he said.

He also mentioned that one prince claimed he came to America to find and marry the girl from the Thriller video, in a similar vein to Murphy’s character Prince Akeem. A story he accused Murphy of stealing for the movie.

