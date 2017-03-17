Bride Calls Off Wedding, Turns Reception Into Charity Ball

Angela Tan a 24-year-old from Sydney, called off her engagement three months ago after realizing she had drifted apart from the man she was about to spend the rest of her life with.

“Our end goals became increasingly different and they were no longer aligned and my gut was telling me that it didn’t feel right and not to be afraid in making a decision where I put myself first.”

The couple had agreed to not ask family for financial help with their wedding and when Angela told the suppliers she had paid upfront what she planned to do with the money, they agreed to use the funds to support her charity ball instead.

Now instead of walking down the aisle on April 8th, Angela will host the Something Borrowed charity ball with her colleague and friend Bec Badcock.

“All I needed to do was find a charity that resonates with my experience,” Angela said.

“I mean you could just sit in bed watching Netflix and eating ice cream or you see an opportunity to do good with it, rise above, learn from your experience and help other women by empowering them with a choice.

“Through my journey and experience if I’m able to help all the other women in need that’s more important to me than the wedding.”

As for her beautiful wedding dress, while Angela says she dreamed of dying it and wearing it to the ball, she couldn’t bear to see it ruined and it is currently on consignment in a Leichhardt store.

“I’ll find a way to repurpose it or auction it off and give the money to the charity,” she said.