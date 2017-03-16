The Recording Academy Calls Trump’s Proposed Budget ‘Shortsighted and Alarming’

By Radio.com Staff

The National Endowment for the Arts is one of several independent agencies supported by government dollars on the chopping block in President Trump’s newly proposed budget (via CBS News).

Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy issued a response this afternoon calling the proposed defunding “shortsighted and alarming.” Read the full statement below.