New Fragrance to Make Your Smell Just Like…WHAT?

Everybody wants to be a cat.

Or at least that is what fragrance company Demeter is hoping. Known for making scents reminiscent of everyday objects (dirt, new babies, paperback books), Demeter has released a new product which it says smells like kitten fur.

“Now after 15 years of effort, Demeter has captured the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind a kitten’s neck,” the company says of the product on its site.

You can lure dates, impress friends, intoxicate strangers and probably confuse your cat with this Kitten Fur fragrance for as little as $6. The scent is available in a variety of forms including lotions, massage oils, shower gels and sprays.

This is one of several products working to capture the irresistible quality of kitties. Another new (and slightly strange) release is a lip gloss created by a Japanese beauty company, which claims to deliver the sensation of kissing a cat’s cold nose.