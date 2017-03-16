Hershey Unveils Its Line of Easter Candy for 2017

Hershey’s 2017 Easter candy lineup includes a slew of new egg-inspired spring candies, Easter basket must-haves and a few classic Easter favorites.

Without further ado, here’s a complete look at Hershey’s 2017 Easter Candy Lineup

New Egg-inspired Candy

Cadbury Mini Crème Eggs Assortment includes a selection of Cadbury Mini Crème Eggs and Cadbury Mini Caramel Eggs. Available in 4.4-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $3.50.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Eggs feature creamy marshmallow filled eggs covered in smooth milk chocolate. Available in 3.9-oz and 5.4-oz bags for a suggested price of $4.39.

Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs King Size: A classic fan favorite now available in a white crème. Available in 2.4-oz bags for a suggested price of $1.88.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Egg: A three dimensional egg filled with Reese’s signature Peanut Butter, and dipped in creamy milk chocolate. Available exclusively at Walmart for a suggested price of 74-cents each. There’s also a 5-pack available, another Walmart exclusive, for a suggested retail price of $3.48.

Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs: A reinvented fan favorite that offers the sweet taste of Reese’s signature peanut butter, dipped in a white crème. Available exclusively at Walmart in 10.8-oz bags for a suggested price of $4.39.

Cadbury Chocolate Crunch & Crème Mini Eggs: A mini treat featuring white chocolate and cookie bits with a crisp sugar shell. Available exclusively at Target in 9-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $4.39.

Reese’s Gold Eggs: Milk chocolate & peanut butter crème eggs individually wrapped in gold foils. Available exclusively at Target in 10-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $4.39.

New for the Easter Basket

Hershey-Ets Pastel Cane: Candy coated milk chocolates in two colors. Available in a 1.4-oz cane for a suggested price of $1.00.

Jolly Rancher Jelly Beans Cane: Jolly Rancher Jelly Beans’ in vibrant Easter colors in a cane. Available in a 1.4-oz cane for a suggested retail price of $1.00.

Kisses Deluxe Easter Bunny Gift Box: Hazelnut-filled Kisses Deluxe Candies displayed in a bunny-shaped. Available in a 4.63-oz. box for a suggested price of $7.99.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny: A Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny with creamy Reese’s signature peanut butter filling. Available in a 1.2-oz package for a suggested price of 1.00.

Back for Easter 2017

Returning classic favorites include Cadbury Crème Eggs, Hershey’s Kisses Carrot Cake Candies and Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.

Hershey’s 2017 Easter Candy products are available now at retailers nationwide while supplies last.