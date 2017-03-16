Dioceses Are Giving Out Permission to Eat Corned Beef Tomorrow Even Though It’s a Friday During Lent

Greg Hewitt March 16, 2017 7:49 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: corned beef, St. Patrick's Day permission on Lent

Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day.  But it’s also a Friday during Lent . . . which means no meat . . . which means no corned beef . . . which means missing out on the full St. Patrick’s Day experience . . . which means feeling very, very hungry at the end of the day.

But don’t worry.  The dioceses are here to help.

At least HALF of the dioceses in America are giving out special dispensations to allow Catholics permission to mow down corned beef tomorrow without violating Lent.

In fact, only TWO of the 179 dioceses have given corned beef a hard “no”:  Denver and Lincoln, Nebraska.

How does yours feel?  You can contact them to find out.  Most of them are just giving out a blanket dispensation . . . but some say you should personally request one from a priest or agree to skip meat on Saturday as a trade-off.

So if you’re Catholic and have any doubt about whether you can partake tomorrow, you might want to make a call to your parish priest first…just to be safe.

Click Here to read more.

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live