Skinny Jeans Causing Your Back Pain???

What the heck??? The British Chiropractic Association warned this week that several kinds of female fashion are apt to cause back pain for those who wear them. And while you might think high heels are the biggest culprits, experts say skinny jeans are the most problematic piece of clothing. Skinny jeans???? “[Skinny jeans] restrict free movement in areas such as the hips and knees, affecting the way we hold our bodies,” says UK chiropractor Tim Hutchful. After skinny jeans, the biggest sources of back pain include backless shoes, cross-body bags, chunky necklaces, and large hooded coats. Read more here.

