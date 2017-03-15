Rihanna to Act Alongside Adam Driver in Upcoming Film ‘Annette’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rihanna’s next acting role will likely be in the upcoming film Annette by cult French director Leos Carax. She will perform alongside Adam Driver in what will be Carax’s first movie in English.

The movie is about a widowed stand-up comedian and his young daughter, who has an unusual talent, reports Variety. It is unclear what role Rihanna will play or how big it will be.

Annette was written by and features music by the art-rock group Sparks. The movie could start shooting as early as this spring and sources say it will include various international locations.

Actress Rooney Mara (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) was previously signed on for the project but dropped out due to other commitments, reports Variety.

Amazon Studios has acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to the movie, but it’s unknown when it will debut.