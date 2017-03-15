Prince William Caught Dancing Like a Dad!

Trish March 15, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Kate, Prince William, Prince William dancing

Prince William dances just like your dad! TMZ has obtained video that shows the British royal putting his hands up in the air and waving them like he just don’t care while partying during a skip trip to Switzerland over the weekend. The clip shows William dancing all by his lonesome, even though he was reportedly on the trip with a bunch of his buddies. As the outlet notes, “He saved his best moves for ‘I Got 5 on It,’ but stayed on the floor for some EDM too.” I don’t know why but I find this very amusing. Poor Prince William!

 

Click here for more.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live