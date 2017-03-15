Prince William Caught Dancing Like a Dad!

Prince William dances just like your dad! TMZ has obtained video that shows the British royal putting his hands up in the air and waving them like he just don’t care while partying during a skip trip to Switzerland over the weekend. The clip shows William dancing all by his lonesome, even though he was reportedly on the trip with a bunch of his buddies. As the outlet notes, “He saved his best moves for ‘I Got 5 on It,’ but stayed on the floor for some EDM too.” I don’t know why but I find this very amusing. Poor Prince William!

