PHOTO: ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’ Are Now a Thing

They’re serious…

The MOTO Clear Panel Mom Jeans are available for $95 on TopShop’s U.S. site as well as on Nordstrom.com, making them a very real product.

Apparently they’re intentionally designed to evoke the image of your mother, as they “come in authentic mid blue rigid-look denim,” and are cut “with a high-waist and a tapered leg. As for the plastic knee covers, TopShop simply calls it a “cool clear knee panel detail.”

The reaction on twitter was swift.

DOROTHY PARKER: What fresh hell is this?

TOPSHOP: Thank you for asking! These are our "Clear Knee Mom Jeans." pic.twitter.com/QRhmLjKirv — Una LaMarche (@sassycurmudgeon) March 13, 2017

Good news everyone! @Nordstrom just confirmed that we're in the bad timeline from Back to the Future II! https://t.co/Ef25b9YmP9 — Dave Beaudoin (@daswickerman) March 13, 2017

$95 bucks huh?…You tempted?

