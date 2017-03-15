PHOTO: ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’ Are Now a Thing

They’re serious…

The MOTO Clear Panel Mom Jeans are available for $95 on TopShop’s U.S. site as well as on Nordstrom.com, making them a very real product.

Apparently they’re intentionally designed to evoke the image of your mother, as they “come in authentic mid blue rigid-look denim,” and are cut “with a high-waist and a tapered leg. As for the plastic knee covers, TopShop simply calls it a “cool clear knee panel detail.”

The reaction on twitter was swift.

$95 bucks huh?…You tempted?

