Belleville Girl Donates “Bears Because She Cares”

This story is just too sweet not to share!

Today the Belleville Police Department shared a story of a young Belleville resident, seven year old Noa Grace that is doing great things in her community.

Grace started a program called “Bears Because I Care” that provides teddy bears to those children who become victims of difficult situations.

Noa Grace partnered with the Belleville Police Department in order to make her honorable idea become a reality.

During her quest, Noa Grace teamed up with Build-A-Bear Workshop™ to create the 33 teddy bears she donated to the Belleville Police Department.

Noa Grace stuffed each of these bears herself, placing a heart in each of them. She gave each one a name of their own and completed their individual birth certificates.

The following is posted on Noa Grace’s ‘Go Fund Me’ account:

“My name is Noa Grace and I am doing this because I want children to have something in case they are scared. Every kid who is scared needs a bear to snuggle. Please help me with my goal. The bears will distributed by police officers at locations of any sort where children are scared. All of my bears are stuffed at Build a Bear workshop and the heart is kissed with a wish by me.”

