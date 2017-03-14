‘Hell Challenge’ Making Parents Furious

From the “mannequin challenge” to the “hot pepper challenge“, you would think that these viral challenge videos couldn’t get any stupider, but behold! The new “Hell Challenge” has arrived and it is every bit as hilarious as it is idiotic.

The “Hell Challenge” is simple enough in its execution— a teen asks their parent if “hell” is a curse word, and then proceed to use it in the subsequent conversation. Oh, and then they post the entire exchange on the internet, of course.

I tried y'all but you know my dad's a clown😂😂 #hellchallenge pic.twitter.com/DmzfvQU4s4 — vanessa herndon (@nessa2love) March 10, 2017

She got up at the end and I got up and ran✌🏽 #hellchallenge pic.twitter.com/Gzd0t4bKqd — Kayla💅🏾 (@KaylaElliott__) March 9, 2017

Parents may need to revert to the old “washing their kids mouth out with soap” trick too stop this trend… 😳😳😳