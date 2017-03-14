Teen Runs 5.5 Miles to Ask Girl to Be His Prom Date

A teenager has melted hearts around the world by running 5.5 miles to ask his cross-country teammate to be his prom date.

Joran Fuller ran a very specific route in order to ‘prompose’ to Claire Short.

He tracked his run using an app and later sent the image to Short, which clearly spelled out “Prom?”.

Needless to say Short was pretty impressed by the gesture and posted about it on Twitter, where it has since been liked more than 111,000 times.

After saying yes to Fuller’s invite, Short shared several images of his run on Twitter, along with the caption: “But did your prom date run 5.5 miles to ask you?”

But did your prom date run 5.5 miles to ask you pic.twitter.com/1cp2R2IvTp — Claire Short (@claire_short_13) March 11, 2017

Turn your head sideways and Fuller’s masterpiece becomes clear.