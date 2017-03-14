Teen Runs 5.5 Miles to Ask Girl to Be His Prom Date

A teenager has melted hearts around the world by running 5.5 miles to ask his cross-country teammate to be his prom date.
Joran Fuller ran a very specific route in order to ‘prompose’ to Claire Short.
He tracked his run using an app and later sent the image to Short, which clearly spelled out “Prom?”.
After saying yes to Fuller’s invite, Short shared several images of his run on Twitter, along with the caption: “But did your prom date run 5.5 miles to ask you?”
Turn your head sideways and Fuller’s masterpiece becomes clear.
It wasn’t long before Short’s tweet received thousands of likes and Twitter deemed it worthy of a Twitter moment.
Hundreds of people have commented to say the post brightened their day.
We hope the pair have a wonderful time at prom! 😊