Outback Steakhouse Releases New 3-Point Bloomin’ Onion for NCAA Tournament

Calories, you say? Don’t worry about it. Schedule it for your cheat day, because this looks incredibly delicious.

Per an Outback representative:

“Just in time for March Madness, Outback has created the 3-Point Bloomin’ Onion: Outback’s Signature Bloomin’ Onion topped with Loaded Aussie Cheese Fries (fries with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and chopped bacon) and bites of juicy, seasoned center-cut sirloin steak.”

That’s right. It’s a Bloomin’ Onion, plus Aussie Cheese Fries, plus steak. It’s a take off its Loaded Bloomin’ Onion from about a year ago (which clocked-in just north of 2,300 calories), and it’s designed, obviously, to share with your friends while you watch the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a picture of it.