As the town of Perryville, Missouri continues to pick up the pieces of their town from the tornado that devastated the area earlier this month, outsiders continue to show their support.

Recently a choir from Lindenwood University was traveling to a music festival and had to drive through Perryville. The group decided to stop at the Park-et, a well-known diner in the area for dinner.

The choir sang the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” and left the guests in awe. Watch the clip below: