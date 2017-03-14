Big Bang Theory Spinoff Coming to CBS

A spinoff to The Big Bang Theory is officially coming to CBS. CBS announced the news yesterday about a new series called Young Sheldon, which will focus on the younger version of Jim Parson’s character Sheldon Cooper, has been ordered straight to series for the 2017-2018 season. The spinoff is being created by Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro and will follow 9-year-old Sheldon as he balances living with his family in East Texas and going to high school early. Jim Parsons will narrate the show as “adult Sheldon.” The series will star Big Little Lies’ Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, alongside Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan.

Wonder what Sheldon was like as a kid? Here's what you need to know about #BigBangTheory spinoff, #YoungSheldon: https://t.co/OLI9T9n4lp pic.twitter.com/QQSkdEIaQO — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2017