Believe it or Not, Hanson is Preparing For Their ’25th Anniversary Tour’

Don’t shoot the messenger here, but if you want to really feel old, consider this…

Hanson is preparing to head out on a 25th anniversary tour!

Yes, Hanson . . . the three little kids who sang “MMMBop”.

Seems like yesterday, doesn’t it? Fast forward a couple of decades, all three band members are in their 30s . . . they’re all married . . . and they have 12 kids between them.

They’re still performing together too. It’s ‘only’ been 20 years since “MMMBop” . . . but they’ve been performing together since 1992, so that’s why it’s their 25th anniversary. To celebrate, they’re kicking off a worldwide tour this June in Europe before hitting the U.S. on September 12th in Dallas.

As for a St. Louis date?

They’re tentatively scheduled to play the Pageant on Wednesday, October 11th.

