9 Popular Songs Written By Other Artists

Trish March 14, 2017 11:39 AM
If I sit back and think about it I can totally hear Ed Sheeran singing Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself. That’s probably because he wrote it!! I think we all know Ed wrote Everything Has Changed with Taylor Swift because they performed it together. But there are a ton of songs out there written by other popular artists. Here’s just a few that surprised me:

Ed also wrote Little Things by One Direction. Yes, yes and yes…I can hear it!

I had no idea P!nk wrote Adam Lambert’s Whataya Want From Me. But it fits right?

 

Forget You was a collaboration between Cee Lo Green and BRUNO MARS! And now that I think about it..duh! Here’s Bruno performing the song

And how has it taken me this long to figure out that Pharrell wrote with Nelly on Hot in Herre!!!

Sia wrote Diamonds, performed by Riahnna. YES!

Christina Aguilera worked on Miss Independent with Kelly Clarkson...which you can totally hear!

And really can’t you hear Avril Lavigne performing Breakaway just as easily as Kelly Clarkson??? Avril wrote it!

 

