Tyra Banks to Replace Nick Cannon as America’s Got Talent Host

Tyra Banks has signed on to replace Nick Cannon as host on the upcoming 12th season of America’s Got Talent. “Tyra is the complete package: Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart,” Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, says in a statement released to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world.”

America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks! A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@nbcagt) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

The show also confirmed Banks’ new gig by posting a photo of her on a red carpet to Instagram with the caption, “America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks!” Banks previously served as the host of America’s Next Top Model for 22 cycles on UPN and The CW and hosted her own daytime talk show Tyra for five seasons.