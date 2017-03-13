Tyra Banks to Replace Nick Cannon as America’s Got Talent Host

March 13, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks has signed on to replace Nick Cannon as host on the upcoming 12th season of America’s Got Talent. “Tyra is the complete package: Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart,” Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, says in a statement released to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world.”

America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks!

A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@nbcagt) on

The show also confirmed Banks’ new gig by posting a photo of her on a red carpet to Instagram with the caption, “America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks!” Banks previously served as the host of America’s Next Top Model for 22 cycles on UPN and The CW and hosted her own daytime talk show Tyra for five seasons.

