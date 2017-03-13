The Eight Ways Daylight Saving Time is Messing With You Today

Greg Hewitt March 13, 2017 8:59 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Daylight Saving Time

I knew there was a reason why I was extra sluggish this morning…

According to a new survey, the time change does affect you in some rather bizarre ways.

 

Here are the top eight reasons your job might be harder because of the time change:

 

1.  It seems like your day goes slower.  That was the number one answer.  29% of the people in the survey agreed with it.

 

2.  Being tired makes you feel less motivated.

 

3.  It makes you less productive.

 

4.  You have a harder time remembering stuff.

 

5.  It takes longer to complete certain tasks.

 

6.  You get irritated by your coworkers more easily.

 

7.  You make more mistakes.

 

8.  It makes you resent your job more.

 

Also, a new CDC study looked at which jobs mess with people’s sleep schedules the most.  The jobs where you’re least likely to get at least seven hours of sleep include switchboard operators, railway workers, food prep supervisors, and firefighters.

Click Here to read more.

 

BTW, the jobs where you’re most likely to get enough sleep include air traffic controllers . . . church workers . . . teachers . . . and farmers.

I don’t see morning radio host on there anywhere…

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live