The Eight Ways Daylight Saving Time is Messing With You Today

I knew there was a reason why I was extra sluggish this morning…

According to a new survey, the time change does affect you in some rather bizarre ways.

Here are the top eight reasons your job might be harder because of the time change:

1. It seems like your day goes slower. That was the number one answer. 29% of the people in the survey agreed with it.

2. Being tired makes you feel less motivated.

3. It makes you less productive.

4. You have a harder time remembering stuff.

5. It takes longer to complete certain tasks.

6. You get irritated by your coworkers more easily.

7. You make more mistakes.

8. It makes you resent your job more.

Also, a new CDC study looked at which jobs mess with people’s sleep schedules the most. The jobs where you’re least likely to get at least seven hours of sleep include switchboard operators, railway workers, food prep supervisors, and firefighters.

Click Here to read more.

BTW, the jobs where you’re most likely to get enough sleep include air traffic controllers . . . church workers . . . teachers . . . and farmers.

I don’t see morning radio host on there anywhere…