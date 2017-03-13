Sir Patrick Stewart Might Be the Best Dog Fosterer Ever

March 13, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Adopt, Dogs, foster parent, Sir Patrick Stewart, Star Trek

Sir Patrick Stewart welcomed a foster dog into his home on Wednesday, March 8, and the Star Trek actor has been eagerly sharing videos of Ginger the pit bull to his Instagram account ever since.

In the first of a series of clips, the 76-year-old actor can barely contain his excitement as he spots his new canine pal through the front window of his home. “Oh, there she is!” he says as he peers through the blinds. When he opens the front door, a caramel-colored pit bull ambles into the front foyer, tail wagging.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live