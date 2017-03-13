Sir Patrick Stewart Might Be the Best Dog Fosterer Ever

Sir Patrick Stewart welcomed a foster dog into his home on Wednesday, March 8, and the Star Trek actor has been eagerly sharing videos of Ginger the pit bull to his Instagram account ever since.

In the first of a series of clips, the 76-year-old actor can barely contain his excitement as he spots his new canine pal through the front window of his home. “Oh, there she is!” he says as he peers through the blinds. When he opens the front door, a caramel-colored pit bull ambles into the front foyer, tail wagging.

The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:21pm PST