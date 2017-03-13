Listen to Win Tickets to See Ed Sheeran at Scottrade Center

March 13, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: ed sheeran, St. Louis, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 17, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but check out the event page online, HERE!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 17, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

